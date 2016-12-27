Foster — the Reuben Missile Crisis — wound up staying close to home in Alabama, and he's now the most feared linebacker in college football.

ATLANTA — Pick your position on the Alabama defense, and it’s bound to be a problem on some level for Washington’s offense in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

The biggest problem might be in the middle of the field. Roaming there is Reuben Foster, who has built a reputation as the nation’s best and most feared linebacker, as his nickname — the Reuben Missile Crisis — aptly suggests.

“Just nasty, just mean,” teammate Jonathan Allen said.

How so?

“You can just tell by the way he hits people,” Allen said, “and how people go to the ground before he even hits ’em. He just has that reputation of being a hard hitter, and people don’t want that.”

Four years ago, the Huskies, like everyone, definitely wanted Foster. At the time, Foster was the nation’s top-ranked middle linebacker recruit, and he was recruited by then UW coaches Steve Sarkisian and Tosh Lupoi, both of whom are now on the Alabama staff.

And even coming all the way from Auburn, Ala., Foster was intrigued enough by UW to make two visits to Seattle, including an official visit in January 2013.

“The relationship (with UW coaches) was great,” Foster said. “I feel like they took me in and all that, but I’m here at ‘Bama.”

How serious was he about the Huskies?

“I took them serious. Very serious,” he said.

He now might be the Huskies’ most serious concern in the Peach Bowl.

“He just shows up all over the film,” Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “I mean he’s right there in the middle for you to see, but that guy, he’s unbelievable. … I dont think we’ve played a better player this year.”

Foster and Allen are both projected as potential top-five picks in next year’s NFL draft, and the 6-foot-1, 228-pound Foster attributed his success to an offseason diet that trimmed some 20 pounds off his frame. Many of his defensive teammates cut weight too.

The result: He’s leaner and faster, and so too is the Tide defense.

“It was amazing how much weight all of us lost,” he said, adding: “We lost the weight, but we didn’t lose the mentality.”

Much of Tuesday’s Peach Bowl press conference at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta centered on “dynasty” and “best ever” chatter with regard to that defense, which leads the FBS in scoring defense (11.8 points per game), rushing defenses (63.38 yards) and total defense (247.8 yards).

“I catch myself thinking about (the dynasty) sometimes,” Allen said. “But I never try to put too much emphasis on it.

“I feel like this group can be as good as they want to be,” he added. “When we’re focused doing our job, executing, communicating, running to the ball, having fun — we feel like we can be the best ever.”

Respect for the Huskies

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, echoing recent comments from Nick Saban, said the Huskies’ offensive will be “by far” the best the Tide have played this season.

And Allen was quite complimentary of UW quarterback Jake Browning.

“One thing that Browning doesn’t get enough credit for is his versatility,” Allen said. “He’s a very athletic running quarterback. So after breaking down the film time after time, you see linebackers and defensive backs missing tackles on him and they’re making great throws down the field. That’s something that I don’t think he gets enough credit for. That’s definitely something that we’ve been practicing for. We’re going to have to be ready for.”

As for UW’s offensive line, Allen said it’s different than the typical lines from the SEC.

“They have a little bit of a small offensive line, but they’re very quick and very athletic, and they can get out on the perimeter fast on screens and short pass plays,” he said. “That’s a little different than what we see in the SEC.”