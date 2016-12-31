Hurts’ stat line from Saturday night was mostly forgettable. He was 7 of 14 passing for 57 yards and rushed for 50 net yards. But he had no turnovers.

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts left the Georgia Dome without any additions to his freshman highlight reel. The University of Alabama quarterback didn’t walk away with a Peach Bowl MVP trophy.

He did leave Atlanta with a 24-7 win against Washington. And he did finish without any turnovers.

Hurts’ stat line from Saturday night was mostly forgettable. He was 7 of 14 passing for 57 yards and rushed for 50 net yards. But he helped Alabama advance to the national-championship game.

“Coming into it, you want to execute,” Hurts said. “It all starts with me, but everybody can do their job better. Somebody from Washington, said, ‘If they’re perfect, they’d score every play or every drive.’ We’re not perfect. We just have to execute the best we can.”

It was his first game since Alabama’s 48-43 win over Ole Miss in which he didn’t account for a touchdown. It was also the first time any true freshman had won a College Football Playoff game.

Hurts had his share of mistakes. Washington safety Budda Baker dropped an interception on his first pass attempt, which was underthrown to tight end O.J. Howard. He was stripped on a scramble in the third quarter, though Alabama right tackle Jonah Williams saved the ball. Hurts was sacked three times and was called for intentional grounding in the second quarter. That penalty killed a drive that started in Washington territory with the score 10-7.

But he didn’t give the Huskies the ball. Washington’s defense led the nation with 33 turnovers forced this season, but didn’t get a single one against the Crimson Tide.

“I think he’d be the first to tell you that he didn’t play great today,” offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said. “But again, like I said all week … this is a big stage and he’s still a true freshman and this is a good defense that gives people problems. One good thing he did is not throw it to them. He almost did on the first play of the game, but we got the one (fumble) back so actually we didn’t have any turnovers, and that was going to be the key; you lose to these guys by turning the ball over.”

His biggest play of the night was a 33-yard run to open up the third quarter. His other contributions to the offense came in smaller chunks.

Alabama was backed up on its 3 at the start of the fourth quarter when Hurts kept the ball, looking to run. He fought past the Washington defense to make his way out of the end zone, escaping a safety but gaining just 1 yard. But that drive would prove crucial, ending with Bo Scarbrough’s 68-yard touchdown run. Hurts’ 1-yard run was enough to avoid a disaster.

“Coach (Lane) Kiffin told us, ‘This is not a run-out-of-bounds game. Get what you can get, because every yard counts,’ ” Hurts said.

Hurts had plenty of runs like that, picking up 1 yard, 2 yards, 5 yards. Other times, it was reaching forward even as he was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

“I went to (Jalen) and told him, ‘Get what you can get and get down. We don’t need you getting hurt,’ ” center Bradley Bozeman said. “He was like, ‘I’m not getting hurt.’ He’s a trouper. He wants to win.”

That helped Alabama beat Washington, even if his showing didn’t sparkle. The quarterback has another chance coming in Tampa, Fla.

“Obviously I think we have to do a better job at creating balance on offense and being able to throw the ball a little more effectively,” Nick Saban said. “And that’s something that we’ll continue to work on.”