Under NCAA investigation at the time, Lupoi and UW agreed to a $300,000 buyout three years ago.

ATLANTA — Three years ago, Washington paid Tosh Lupoi $300,000 as part of a “mutual separation” buyout for him to leave the UW coaching staff.

Lupoi left UW while he was under investigation by the NCAA for allegations that he paid $4,500 in cash for a recruit’s tutoring services. Three weeks later, the NCAA closed its investigation, telling UW that “the enforcement staff does not believe that further action is warranted.” No penalties were handed down to UW or Lupoi.

Lupoi, as Alabama’s outside linebackers coach, will now coach against Washington in Saturday’s national semifinal game at the Georgia Dome.

Lupoi, UW’s defensive line coach for two seasons on Steve Sarkisian’s staff, was asked Thursday if he had any regrets about the way his time at UW ended.

“No,” he said. “No. … It’s something I don’t even think about as far a quick thing that was cleared up immediately.

“It’s been an awesome opportunity both there at Washington and here,” he added. “I have a lot of strong, great relationships in both cities. It’s neat how it’s all worked out, and it’s an exciting challenge we have here ahead of us.”

Lupoi is renown as a ace recruiter — he was Rivals.com’s 2010 recruiter of the year — but was not retained by Chris Petersen on UW’s staff. He said he met with Petersen and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during a period of “professional development” before landing at Alabama in 2014, initially as an “intern.”

Lupoi helped recruit a handful of UW players who will play against Alabama, including starting defensive linemen Elijah Qualls and Vita Vea.