Plus, depth charts for UW and USC this week.
The Huskies will host Arizona State for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 19, the final game of the year at Husky Stadium.
The game will air nationwide on FOX, it was announced Monday.
It will be the Huskies’ second game in a row on big FOX. This Saturday’s game against surging USC (6-3, 5-2 Pac-12) is also set for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff from Husky Stadium.
Here are the depth charts from Washington and USC this week:
