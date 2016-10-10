The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

No. 5 Washington will host Oregon State for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Husky Stadium on Oct. 22, the Pac-12 announced Monday.

Washington (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12), coming off a 70-21 win over Oregon, does not play this week.

The Beavers knocked off Cal 47-44 Saturday night in Corvallis for Gary Andersen’s first Pac-12 victory in his second season as the OSU coach.

The Beavers host Utah this week.