Jake Browning on Alabama: "They’re good, but you can’t let a good team get you away from what got you there."

As a light snow fell outside, the Huskies returned to the Dempsey Indoor facility for a closed practice in full pads on Saturday morning, 14 days before their national semifinal showdown with No. 1 Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

It was Washington’s first practice following a weeklong break for fall-term final exams.

After a long regular season, which included a 13th game for the Pac-12 championship, the break was a welcome one for players.

“It’s just good to get your body back,” said UW quarterback Jake Browning, adding he didn’t throw much over the past two weeks. “Everybody at this point in the season needs a little bit of time to get your body back and .. get refreshed a little bit.”

The Huskies will get “back in the rhythm of things” over the next five days, Browning said, before the team gets a few days off for a short holiday break with their families. The team will then meet in Atlanta on Christmas Day, six days before the Peach Bowl.

“With a whole month off, we’ll be (as) prepared as we’ve ever been,” UW receiver John Ross III said.

Browning said he has watched “a decent” amount of Alabama film.

“They’re good,” he said, “but you can’t let a good team get you away from what got you there. We’re going to do our deal. Probably have some different tweaks here and there, just like we do every other week. You can’t let a good team get you out of your rhythm that got you there.”

Alabama (13-0) is a 15-point favorite, and Ross said he enjoys the idea of being a big underdog.

“Good luck counting us out,” Ross said, “because Alabama is human. Those guys bleed just like we do, they breathe just like we do, and we’re a good football team.”