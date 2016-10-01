The Huskies, 5-0 for the first time since 1992, will certainly be favored next week heading into Oregon's Autzen Stadium, where they haven't won since 2002.

Anything seems possible now.

A victory over Oregon in Eugene even looks — dare we say it? — probable for these Washington Huskies.

That, of course, hasn’t happened in a long, long while. It’s been 13 years since the Huskies defeated their most bitter rival, and Husky fans hardly need to be reminded of Oregon’s 12-game winning streak in the series.

But after their emphatic 44-6 victory over No. 7 Stanford on Friday night, the Huskies will no doubt be favored going into Autzen Stadium next Saturday (4:30 p.m., FOX). UW hasn’t won in Eugene since 2002.

“That pressure is going to be on (the Huskies),” UW defensive tackle Elijah Qualls said. “But at the same time, this isn’t those last 11, 12 (UW) teams that they’ve beat. The same thing as we’ve approached the rest of this year: This is a new team, a new year. We don’t think about, OK, they beat all these other teams. They haven’t faced us.”

The Huskies, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press Top 25 this past week, are 5-0 for the first time since 1992 and figure to move up at least three spots in the polls Sunday morning. They have to be considered the favorites to win their first Pac-12 title since 2000, and they should start to get into the conversation for their first College Football Playoff berth.

Chris Petersen, in his third season at UW, isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“We’re not ‘there.’ I’m not saying we’re ‘there,’” he said. “I just know how this thing goes. You sleep on anybody or you start feeling like ‘we got it. We’ve got if figured out,’ I know what comes next. These kids have been fun to coach because they’ve been really, really business-like and they practice hard. If we keep doing that, I like our chances because they’ll compete hard.”