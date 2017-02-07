Sarkisian, who underwent treatment for substance abuse after being fired by USC in October 2015, has a golden opportunity to resurrect his career and, more important, his life in his new job as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

We’ll never know whether Steve Sarkisian’s life would have careened out of control even if he had stayed at Washington, which he once insisted was his “dream job.”

Would it have played out differently if Sark had stuck to his once-stated goal of coaching the Huskies one year longer than Don James, winning one more national title than James, and one more than James’ three consecutive Rose Bowls? Would the forces that later caused Sarkisian to reportedly show up under the influence to a USC alumni function, and eventually get fired in midseason of 2015, have been kept at bay in Seattle?

Sure, in retrospect there might have been warning signs of the reckless behavior that would sink Sarkisian in Los Angeles, less than two years after he blindsided the Huskies by stepping down as coach in the wake of the 2013 Apple Cup. Perhaps the insidious disease of alcoholism would have been an unbeatable opponent, no matter where he was.

But there seems to be little question that being thrust into the high-profile, high-pressure position of USC coach, in the glitzy world of Southern California, hastened the stunning demise of Sarkisian. He was fired on Oct. 12, 2015, two days after his former Husky team — now coached by Chris Petersen — upset the heavily favored Trojans, and one day after Sarkisian “showed up lit to meetings again,” according to a source cited by ESPN.

His departure turned out to be a blessing for the Huskies, who landed a coach in Petersen that has returned them to the upper echelon of college football. And it was a curse for Sarkisian, who self-destructed in the worst way possible — in full view of the public.

Now Sarkisian is headed to his fourth job the three years since leaving Washington, and here’s a sincere wish that he finds a home, as well as health, happiness and stability, in his new position as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

There’s no doubt Sarkisian reached rock bottom when, in the midst of a divorce, he squandered what most believe was truly his dream job at USC.

But from such a nadir often comes redemption, and Sarkisian took the necessary first step by undergoing treatment for substance abuse, followed by nearly nine months away that he says he used for self-reflection.

I’ll admit I wondered if Sarkisian was getting back into the pressure zone too quickly when, after a low-key, low-pay ($35,000 a year) job as an offensive analyst with Alabama, he suddenly was elevated to the offensive-coordinator job — a week before the national-title game. Sarkisian replaced Lane Kiffin — whom he had also replaced as USC offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll, and as USC coach — when Alabama coach Nick Saban decided that Kiffin, who already had accepted the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, wasn’t suitably invested in his Alabama duties.

The Crimson Tide lost that title game 35-31 to Clemson after taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. Now there are reports, via SB Nation that “the relationship between Saban and Sarkisian deteriorated amid disagreements in ‘system philosophy.’ ” According to the report, Saban had decided that Sarkisian was too similar to Kiffin, with whom he had a tense relationship, and didn’t want a repeat of the same problems.

They reportedly were headed for a breakup, but the stars aligned for Sarkisian with the departure of Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to become coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The football world can be a small one sometimes, and there are numerous intertwining tentacles that helped lead Sarkisian to Atlanta — with the blessing of Saban, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Quinn worked under Saban for two years as defensive-line coach when the latter was coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06. That no doubt helped open a line of communication between the two, and Quinn told reporters Tuesday that he contacted Saban before finalizing Sarkisian’s hire.

It’s not surprising that Sarkisian reportedly got an endorsement from Pete Carroll, who was Quinn’s mentor with the Seahawks and is close to Sarkisian. Quinn also has a strong relationship with UCLA coach Jim Mora, who grew close to Sarkisian while rehabbing a knee injury at UW following his firing as Seahawks coach in 2010.

Quinn said Tuesday he did his due diligence on Sarkisian and there was “zero hesitation, zero limitations in getting into our approach today.”

In Atlanta, Sarkisian — whom Petersen once called the best offensive play-caller he ever went up against — inherits a superb offense, one that led the NFL in several categories and racked up the seventh-most points in league history.

That’s a tough act to follow — except for the fact that Shanahan was severely criticized for the Falcons’ second-half play calling in the Super Bowl after Atlanta had opened a big lead. There already are whispers that quarterback Matt Ryan will be the de facto offensive coordinator, much like Peyton Manning was in Indianapolis and Denver.

At any rate, Sarkisian has a golden opportunity to resurrect his career and, more important, his life. With the new tools he has learned, and the new understanding he has gained, he hopefully is better equipped to handle whatever pressure, and adversity, might come his way.

During his exile from the sport this past year, Sarkisian visited several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the University of Florida and Alabama. But his first stop was the Atlanta Falcons, where Quinn welcomed him openly and helped rekindle his love of football, Sarkisian has said.

“It took one practice,’’ Sarkisian said during his media availability before the national-title game. “As soon as I got out on that field with Dan Quinn, that staff, I knew this is where I need to be, this is where I want to be. This is what I love doing. Football’s in my blood. I knew right away. Man, I love being around it.”

Sarkisian is going to be around it constantly now, with the spotlight that comes as part of the deal — particularly with a team that is now under heavy scrutiny. Let’s hope Sark is ready for all that this time.