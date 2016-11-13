UW closes out its home season Saturday against Arizona State.
Following its 26-13 loss to USC on Saturday night, Washington dropped three spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.
The Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are also seventh in the coaches’ poll this week.
UW plays its final home game of the season Saturday against Arizona State (4:30 p.m., FOX).
Five Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP this week: No. 7 UW, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Colorado, No. 15 USC and No. 20 Washington State.
Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oklahoma State
- Western Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Florida State
- Auburn
- Nebraska
- Washington State
- Florida
- Boise State
- Texas A&M
- San Diego State
- Troy
And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Louisville
- Michigan
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Colorado
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Penn State
- USC
- Nebraska
- Florida
- Auburn
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Western Michigan
- Boise State
- Texas A&M
- San Diego State
- Troy
Pac-12 standings:
