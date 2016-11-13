UW closes out its home season Saturday against Arizona State.

Following its 26-13 loss to USC on Saturday night, Washington dropped three spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.

The Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are also seventh in the coaches’ poll this week.

UW plays its final home game of the season Saturday against Arizona State (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Five Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP this week: No. 7 UW, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Colorado, No. 15 USC and No. 20 Washington State.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll this week:

Alabama Ohio State Louisville Michigan Clemson Wisconsin Washington Oklahoma Penn State West Virginia Utah Colorado Oklahoma State Western Michigan USC LSU Florida State Auburn Nebraska Washington State Florida Boise State Texas A&M San Diego State Troy

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Louisville Michigan Washington Wisconsin Oklahoma Utah Colorado West Virginia Washington State Penn State USC Nebraska Florida Auburn Florida State LSU Oklahoma State Western Michigan Boise State Texas A&M San Diego State Troy

Pac-12 standings: