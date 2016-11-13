UW closes out its home season Saturday against Arizona State.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Following its 26-13 loss to USC on Saturday night, Washington dropped three spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.

The Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are also seventh in the coaches’ poll this week.

UW plays its final home game of the season Saturday against Arizona State (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Five Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP this week: No. 7 UW, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Colorado, No. 15 USC and No. 20 Washington State.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Washington
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Penn State
  10. West Virginia
  11. Utah
  12. Colorado
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Western Michigan
  15. USC
  16. LSU
  17. Florida State
  18. Auburn
  19. Nebraska
  20. Washington State
  21. Florida
  22. Boise State
  23. Texas A&M
  24. San Diego State
  25. Troy

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Louisville
  5. Michigan
  6. Washington
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah
  10. Colorado
  11. West Virginia
  12. Washington State
  13. Penn State
  14. USC
  15. Nebraska
  16. Florida
  17. Auburn
  18. Florida State
  19. LSU
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Western Michigan
  22. Boise State
  23. Texas A&M
  24. San Diego State
  25. Troy

