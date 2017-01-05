The pending decision of mammoth defensive lineman Vita Vea — can UW coaches convince him to stay in school? — looms large for UW's defense.

Just a few minutes after Washington’s loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Chris Petersen was able to put into perspective the Huskies’ sudden rise among the national elite in 2016.

Just as quickly, he was already starting to turn the page to 2017.

“I think when you step back and look at the big picture, the bar’s been moved up, been moved forward. Kids know it,” he said Saturday night at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

“Hopefully,” he added, “they’ve gained good confidence from this season, but I think there’s also some lessons to be learned in this game, you know, what we have to do to truly compete on this elite level. … It’s a balance between knowing that they can do special things if we kind of go back to our humble roots of starting over.”

Having won their first Pac-12 championship since 2000, the Huskies figure to open next season ranked in the top 10, if not the top five. Jake Browning will be back for his third season as the starting quarterback, and linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor return to lead the Pac-12’s best defense.

Still, the early departures of Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Elijah Qualls and John Ross III — and perhaps even Vita Vea — for the NFL leave significant holes to be filled for the Huskies in 2017.

Here is a look back at the Huskies’ 2016 renaissance and a peek ahead at what to expect in 2017:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

2016 review: Browning had one of the best seasons ever by a Husky quarterback tying the Pac-12 record with 43 touchdown passes and finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

2017 outlook: Everybody’s back: Browning, K.J. Carta-Samuels, Tony Rodriguez and redshirting freshman Daniel Bridge-Gadd. And as big a leap as Browning made from his freshman to sophomore seasons, it’s fair to expect him to take another step forward going into 2017, especially behind a veteran offensive line. Across the board, the Pac-12’s top scoring offense returns eight starts from the Peach Bowl.

Running backs

2016 review: Sophomore Myles Gaskin finished second in the Pac-12 with 1,373 yards, and junior Lavon Coleman (852 yards, 7.5 yards per carry) emerged as the ideal complementary backup. Most remarkable of all, none of UW’s running backs fumbled at all this season — as in, the ball never touched the ground — a big reason why the Huskies led the nation in turnover margin. The Huskies finished sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing offense, averaging 198.14 yards per game — third in yards per carry (5.24) — but was shut down in the two losses, against USC and Alabama.

2017 outlook: Everybody’s back: Gaskin and Coleman are the established stars; Jomon Dotson showed flashes as the No. 3 back; and redshirting freshmen Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant will battle for a few carries.

Wide receivers/tight ends

2016 review: Ross III returned from two knee surgeries and blossomed into one of the nation’s best receivers, with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. Dante Pettis added 15 TD catches, including the Huskies’ lone score of the Peach Bowl, and Chico McClatcher led the Pac-12 with 18.5 yards per catch. The tight ends lose one of their starters, Darrell Daniels, and the versatile Jeff Lindquist.

2017 outlook: With Ross off to the NFL, the Huskies are losing their best playmaker. Pettis, one of the team’s most improved players, will step in as the No. 1 receiver, and McClatcher figures to take on even more next season. Freshmen Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia and Quinten Pounds showed promise, and Brayden Lenius and K.J. Young are wild cards. The Huskies also have a touted trio of recruits committed to joining in ‘17: Terrell Bynum (Bellflower, Calif.), Alex Cook (Sacramento) and Ty Jones (Provo, Utah). At tight end, Drew Sample, Will Dissly, David Ajamu and Michael Neal all return, and 2016 graydshirt Jacob Kizer enrolled for the start of winter-term classes this week.

Offensive line

2016 review: No unit carried more questions coming into the season than the O-line, and no unit improved more than the guys up front. Senior left guard Jake Eldrenkamp and sophomore left tackle Trey Adams were first-team all-Pac-12 selections. Junior Coleman Shelton started every game at center and sophomore Kaleb McGary started every game at right tackle. Senior Shane Brostek, junior Andrew Kirkland and true freshman Nick Harris split time at right guard.

2017 outlook: With four of five Peach Bowl starters returning, the line is in great shape. Shelton is the leader of the line, and Adams and McGary have NFL potential on the edges.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

2016 review: Qualls, Greg Gaines and Vita Vea formed an SEC-sized line, helping the Huskies lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense for a second straight season. Qualls, a junior, is off to the NFL … and Vea is debating whether to join him.

2017 outlook: Vea’s pending decision looms as large as his 335-pound frame. As a third-year sophomore, Vea is eligible for the NFL draft and he had been telling folks at UW that he was leaning toward turning pro. UW coaches were scheduled to meet with Vea on Wednesday to try to convince him to stay. Vea is potential second-round pick this year, but some believe he could be a top-10 selection if he stays in school for one more year. “When he gets it all put together, he’s going to be really, really special,” defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe said during the season. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 16.

Linebackers

2016 review: Losing their best pass rusher, Joe Mathis, and their most menacing defender, Victor, midway through the season were significant blows for the defense. But Bierria and Psalm Wooching were steady leaders, and young backsup Ben Burr-Kirven, DJ Beavers, Connor O’Brien and Tevis Bartlett played well when pressed into greater roles.

2017 outlook: Victor will return for his senior season and join Bierria as the Pac-12’s best inside linebacker tandem. They will be counted on again to lead the defense, with the likes of Bartlett and Benning Potoa’e likely emerging on the outside.

Secondary

2016 review: The Huskies believed they were one of the best secondaries in the nation, and they proved it. Over the past two seasons, UW has allowed 24 TD passes while intercepting 34 passes. Baker was a consensus All-American, and he’s off to the NFL early with Jones, one of the nation’s top cornerbacks the past two seasons. Senior Kevin King was the vocal leader of the secondary, and he’s a projected third or fourth-round draft pick.

2017 outlook: Back are young safeties Jojo McIntosh and Taylor Rapp, but the Huskies are seeking three new cornerbacks for their (base) nickel defense. UW has recruited defensive backs better than any other position the past few years, and the likes of Austin Joyner, Jordan Miller and Byron Murphy, among others, will get their shot to fill some big shoes starting this spring.

Specialists

Gone is kicker Cameron Van Winkle, a four-year starter and one of the most productive kickers in program history. Gone too is Ross, the most explosive kick returner in school history. Punter Tristan Vizcaino, coming off a strong showing in the Peach Bowl, returns, as does Pettis, the school’s all-time leader in punt-return TDs. A newcomer is juco punter Joel Whitford, who enrolled in winter-term classes this week.