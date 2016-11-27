No. 4 Washington is a 6.5-point favorite over No. 9 Colorado heading into Friday's Pac-12 title game.

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (FOX, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Mike MacIntyre is 20-29 (.409) in his fourth season win the Buffaloes. He is 35-50 (.412) in his seventh season as a head coach, including a 16-21 (.432) record during a three-year (2010-12) at San Jose State. With Colorado, MacIntyre is 0-2 against Washington. MacIntyre is 0-1 against UW’s Chris Petersen when they were coaching in the WAC. Petersen was at Boise State.

Record: 10-2 overall, 8-1 in conference (First in Pac-12 South).

Early line: UW is a 6.5-point favorite.

Last meeting: Colorado quarterbacks set a school-record with 38 completions, but Washington forced four turnovers en route to a 38-23 victory at Folsom Field on Nov. 1, 2014. The Buffaloes led 20-17 at halftime, but was outscored 21-3 in the second half. Dante Pettis got the spurt going for UW when he hauled in a 28-yard TD pass. The Huskies returned an interception for a touchdown and Pettis broke the game open with an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Last week: The Buffaloes completed a worst-to-first turnaround with a 27-22 win over No. 22 Utah that clinched the Pac-12 North title. In 2015, CU was last in the division at 1-8 and 4-9 overall.

Star players:

— QB Sefo Liufau, a Tacoma native who led Bellarmine Prep to the Class 4A state championship game in 2012, is a four-year starter and the only three-year captain in CU history. He’s had an amazing – but not always successful career until this season – at Colorado where he holds every major passing record. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior is a dangerous dual-threat QB. He’s a careful passer who has thrown for 2,150 yards, 11 TDs and just 3 INTs. He completes 64.6 percent of his throws. Luifau has also ran for 483 yards (the second most for a Pac-12 QB) and 7 TDs. He took over at quarterback in the sixth game of his freshman year in 2013. Liufau is 16-25 as a starter, including 8-2 this season. He missed two games this season due to an ankle injury. In his last outing against UW, Liufau had 314 yards on 36-of-52 passing with two TDs and 1 INT. In his first game against the Huskies (a 59-7 UW win), he had 160 passing yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

— RB Phillip Lindsay is first in the Pac-12 with 15 rushing TDs and his 1,136 rushing yards is fourth in the conference. The 5-8 and 190-pound fourth-year junior is a punishing, tackle-breaking runner who is the heart and soul of Colorado’s offense. Lindsay is the Buffaloes’ first 1,000-yard runner in six years. He ran for a career-high 219 yards against Arizona State. On Saturday, Utah held him to 55 yards – his lowest output against a Pac-12 team.

— WR Shay Fields, a 5-11 and 180-pound junior, leads Colorado with 819 receiving yards and 9 touchdown receptions.

— WR Devin Ross, a 5-9 and 185-pound junior, is tops among CU players with 65 catches. He has 758 receiving yards.

— WR Bryce Bobo, a 6-2 and 190-pound junior, has 41 receptions for 523 yards and 2 TDs.

— CB Chidobe Awuzie, a 6-0 and 205-pound senior, plays every position in the secondary. He has 55 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception.

— OLB Jimmie Gilbert, a 6-5 and 230-pound senior, is second in the nation in forced fumbles (6) and among the leaders in sacks (9½). He has 47 tackles, 16 third down stops, five hurries, two PBUs, two TD saves and two caused interceptions.

— DT Josh Tupou, a 6-3 and 325-pound senior, is a big run stopper with 46 tackles.

By the numbers:

0.8 – Preseason odds given to Colorado to win the Pac-12 South, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

6 – Number of consecutive wins for the Buffaloes, which is their longest since 1996. Their last defeat was a 21-17 loss at USC on Oct. 8.

10 – Colorado wins this season, which is the most since 2001 and the seventh time in program history.

18 – Returning starters, including 11 seniors. Eight seniors start on defense.

25 – Consecutive games forcing a turnover, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Colorado forced four momentum- swinging turnovers last week.