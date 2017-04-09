New UW men's coach Mike Hopkins nabs second recruit in Nate Pryor. The former West Seattle standout joins Michael Carter III, who recently committed to Huskies.

Five days after receiving his release from Seattle University, Nate Pryor said he’s going to play basketball for the Washington Huskies.

“Me and my family have decided to stay home #Go Dawgs,” the West Seattle High star guard wrote on his Twitter account Saturday night.

The announcement via social media included a picture of Pryor, his family, new UW coach Mike Hopkins and assistants Cameron Dollar, Dave Rice and Will Conroy.

Pryor, a 6-foot-1 Star Times pick, originally signed with Seattle U and was granted a release from his letter of intent after the Redhawks fired Dollar. When Hopkins hired the former SU coach, speculation grew that Pryor would soon follow.

It’s a win-win for Pryor and the Huskies.

Pryor, who is unranked by the major recruiting services, signed with Seattle U last November before a breakout senior season in which he helped restore basketball prominence at West Seattle. He led the Wildcats to their first Class 3A state semifinals since 1970.

West Seattle placed third with Pryor averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Washington is reassembling a once heralded 2017 class beset with departures.

It remains to be seen if the late additions of Pryor and former O’Dea High standout guard Michael Carter III, who verbally committed to UW on Friday will offset the departures of forward Michael Porter Jr., guards Daejon Davis and Blake Harris – all top 100 recruits – and forward Mamoudou Diarra.

Garfield High guard Jaylen Nowell, a four-star prospect, is the only originaly member still remaining in UW’s 2017 recruiting class.

“The key to recruiting is obviously trust and a couple of these recruits didn’t know who I was and that makes it a little bit difficult,” Hopkins said Friday during an interview with KJR-AM radio when talking about UW’s recruiting class. “At the end of the day this whole thing works because values align and you want people that want to be here. You sell your vision and if they don’t want that they’ve got to go the other way and we wish them the best.”

Pryor fills a void for the Huskies who are in need of a playmaker after losing do-everything guard Markelle Fultz to the NBA draft and Davis and Harris.

Seemingly, Pryor will compete with David Crisp, a 6-foot junior next season, for point guard duties. If the Husky newcomer prevails and wins the job, then theoretically Crisp, UW’s leading returning scorer who averaged 13.8 points last season, moves back to a shooting guard role where he’s been more productive.

Below are video highlights of Pryor.