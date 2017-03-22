Watch live as new UW men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins is officially introduced.
One week ago, Lorenzo Romar was fired as head coach of the UW men’s basketball team. Today, his replacement will be officially introduced. Former Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins takes the helm as the Huskies new head coach, and with the ink still drying on a six-year, $12.3 million contract, he’ll be officially introduced at 1 p.m.
Watch the video here:
