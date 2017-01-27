Natalie Romeo drains 10 three-pointers and scores 32 points while leading Huskies to their sixth straight win. Chantel Osahor adds 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The No. 7 Washington women’s basketball team received a big performance from Natalie Romeo who matched her personal best and scored 32 points while leading the Huskies to a dominant 90-67 win over California.

The junior sharp-shooter drained 10 of 19 three-pointers – one shy of the Pac-12 and UW record set by Kristi Kingma in 2011. Romeo was 11 of 23 from the field.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. And Chantel Osahor finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Romeo and Osahor.