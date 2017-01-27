Huskies capture sixth straight win and remain on top of Pac-12 standings.

When it comes to the No. 7 Washington women’s basketball team, it’s pick your poison.

At least that’s what California coach Lindsey Gottlieb said after the Huskies’ 90-67 win on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Golden Bears decided to focus on Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, and Chantel Osahor while often leaving Natalie Romeo unattended in the corner. The strategy resulted in a 32-point performance from Romeo, who sank 10 of 19 three-pointers.

“The way that Washington runs their offense you know you’re going to have to pick your poison and you’re going to have to give up certain things,” Gottlieb said. “Where I think we could have done better, I think she hit one or two off of us double-teaming (Chantel) Osahor. I think she hit a couple others where we were there, and we just weren’t tight enough. And that’s on our players to make an in-game adjustment.”

UW’s Mike Neighbors after 90-67 win over California

UW coach Mike Neighbors gave Romeo, a three-point specialist, the green light when she arrived during the offseason from Nebraska. Even though she had scored in double figures in just of the previous seven games, the Huskies implored her to shoot.

“She’s a great shooter,” Neighbors said. “She’s going to make in the high 40s of open threes in a large sample size. She may go through some spurts where she’s 4 for 10, but then she’s going to have a 10 for 19 night too.

“When she’s feeling it, I don’t think the (three-point) arc is even in her vision.”

Friday’s game drew a season-high 4,608 and UW officials anticipate more than 7,000 for Sunday’s showdown against No. 10 Stanford.

“When you get a crowd of 4,600 in this place it’s electric,” Neighbors said. “And our kids felt it from the get go. There was a little bit of hop in their step.”