College BasketballCollege SportsHuskiesHusky BasketballPac-12SportsVideo Watch: Lorenzo Romar talks about Washington’s 85-83 OT win over Colorado Originally published January 18, 2017 at 11:55 pm Huskies head coach Lorenzo Romar shouts instruction at his players in the first half. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times) After Huskies overcome a 17-point deficit, Lorenzo Romar said: 'This was a great character win.' Share story By Percy Allen Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen provides a running commentary on the Huskies. Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWatch: Markelle Fultz and David Crisp talk about Washington’s 85-83 OT win over Colorado
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.