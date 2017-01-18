UW's Chantel Osahor joins Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden who gets lampooned by famed basketball impersonator Brandon Armstrong.
You know you’ve arrived when famed basketball impersonator Brandon Armstrong makes you the subject of his latest video.
Armstrong normally imitates NBA players in hilarious skits, but this time the YouTube sensation performs a spot-on spoof of University of Washington women’s basketball center Chantel Osahor.
It’s a near-flawless take that captures her unorthodox three-point shot, which has been well chronicled.
Armstrong nails Osahor’s steely-eyed glaze, her set-shot stance, the release on her tippy toes, the flick of her left wrist and her backwards trot after the shot.
Washington guard Kelsey Plum was among many who raved on Twitter about Armstrong’s impersonation of Osahor.
Armstrong, a former NBA Development league player, gained notoriety for his takes on Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
