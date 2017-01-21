Markelle Fultz scores 30 points in blowout loss. He's averaging 33.7 points in the past three games.
Freshman star guard Markelle Fultz scored 30 points in Washington’s 94-72 defeat to Utah on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
He’s the first UW player under coach Lorenzo Romar to score at least 30 in three consecutive games. Brandon Roy and Andrew Andrews each tallied at least 30 points in two straight games.
Fultz also had seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes to offset four turnovers. He converted 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. And he was 6 of 8 on free throws.
In his previous outing, Fultz scored a career-high 37 points in an 85-83 overtime win against Colorado on Wednesday. He also had 34 points in a 76-69 loss at Stanford last week.
Here is video of Fultz’s postgame interview.
