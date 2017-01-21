Huskies trim 18-point deficit to eight, but Utah pulls away in final minutes for lopsided win. Romar says: 'We made a run, but it was … just too many breakdowns.'

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said the Huskies “failed the exam,” referring to their 94-72 loss against Utah.

He had hoped Wednesday’s 85-83 overtime win over Colorado would be a turning point for UW, which fell to 9-10 and 2-5 in Pac-12.

The defeat was disheartening considering Utah shot 60 percent from the field, which is the most for a Washington opponent. The Utes led 53-40 at halftime. They also clobbered the Huskies inside while scoring 20 of their 39 field goals on layups or dunks.

Utah outscored UW 60 to 24 on points in the paint and won the rebounding battle 41 to 32.

“I thought we were making progress,” Romar said. “The teams that we have played against recently are a little bit behind Utah. Utah plays at a higher level in terms of offensive efficiency. We saw that we still have a ways to go.”

Unfortunately, just 11 games remain in the regular season.

“I still think we can get better,” Romar said. “The air came out of the balloon tonight. If you’re going to get burned, they are the ones that are going to make you get burned. We had gotten better. I think we still will.”

Here is video of the postgame interview with Romar.