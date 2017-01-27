Brandon Roy and Isaiah Thomas won more games for Washington, but Lorenzo Romar says Markelle Fultz is among the best guards he's ever coached.

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar praised Markelle Fultz who finished with 28 points and nine assists in Wednesday’s 86-75 loss at Arizona State.

“He scored 26 points in 22 minutes and just got to the basket,” Romar said. “The other thing about Markelle is he had nine assists and if it was a night when we were just making our shots at a normal rate, he probably would have had 15 or 16. We missed a lot of wide open shots with him delivering the basketball. … He played exceptionally well.”

UW’s Lorenzo Romar reviews loss to ASU, previews game against No. 7 Arizona

Romar said Fultz compares favorably to Brandon Roy and Isaiah Thomas, the best UW guards he’s ever coached.

Roy, whose No. 3 jersey is retired, averaged 20.2 points as senior in 2005-06 when he carried Washington a 26-7 record and the NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen.

Thomas averaged 16.8 points as a junior during his final season with the Huskies and led them to a Pac-10 Tournament title and their last NCAA tournament appearance in 2011. UW finished 24-11.

Meanwhile, Washington is 9-11 despite Fultz averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

“Anything that has to do with us not winning enough has nothing to do with Markelle,” Romar said. “Markelle has been phenomenal.”