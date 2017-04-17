Jody Wynn takes over as Washington's next women's basketball coach.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington introduced women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn during a Monday news conference.

Here’s a look.

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.