UW sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle on falling short of the NCAA tournament last season: 'We are all pretty motivated to make sure it doesn’t happen this year.'

The Huskies haven’t forgotten how close they were last year to snapping a five-year NCAA tournament drought.

After starting 15-7 – including 7-3 in the Pac-12 – the Washington men’s basketball team plummeted late in teh season. UW posted a 4-8 record in the final 12 games to finish 19-15 overall and tied for sixth in the Pac-12 at 9-9.

The season ended after a 93-78 defeat at San Diego State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

“We still have some of that pain lingering from last year,” sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle said Wednesday at UW’s media day. “Just going back and looking at the standings halfway through the season and us being in the top 3 of the Pac-12, then watching how as the season went on we dropped and ended up being two places, one place out from the tournament. I think we are all pretty motivated to make sure it doesn’t happen this year.”

Thybulle, who is one of two returning starters along with senior center Malik Dime, said UW can snap its Big Dance drought this season despite losing its top three scorers.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I don’t think there is any doubt in anyone’s mind that we have a tournament team.”

Here’s some quotes from players at Washington’s media day.

FORWARD NOAH DICKERSON

(On where your head is at, at the beginning of the season and some of your personal goals) “Just to get better as a team. I feel like most of us were freshman last year and we finally have a year under our belts and we are all just trying to improve from last year which I think we have. I think we had a great, great summer. Especially going on that trip to Australia, where we had to find ourselves and the chemistry in our team. I think we are going to have a great year. My personal goal is whatever we can do to win. I just want to win.”

(On how does this team differ from last year) “We have different times for guys to step up, different players have to step up. All we really talked about was improving from last year, and that we did. I think we are still going to be fine, a lot of guys just got so much better and we have new guys coming in that get a chance to show what they got. I think overall our team is looking really good.”

(On where do you feel like you have made the most improvements in the offseason) “My outside game, my weight, and I am feeling way more athletic. I am jumping higher, shooting the ball better, handling the ball better, making better decisions. I am not just a post player now.”

GUARD DAVID CRISP

(On what is going to be exciting about this team this year) “This team has a lot of heart. Everybody has a lot of heart. We aren’t going to take no plays off, take no days off. Take it one game at a time in practice. They are going to see a hard working team.”

(On chemistry with freshman G Markelle Fultz) “Me and Markelle, we play real well off of each other. When I hosted him last year for his visit, we clicked right from there. When he got in, it was like he had been there. We hangout off the court all day. And then on the court we know where each other is at. He sees me whenever I am open and I will look for him. It is fun playing with him.”

(On your dance moves) “Everybody knows I am always dancing. I have energy. I am just a happy guy. This year I have been more serious with practices and anything basketball related. I am just ready to get better.”

(On being a vocal leader now that Andrew Andrews is gone) “Coach has talked to me, saying we always have to have someone being vocal. I have been taking on that challenge on the court, being vocal in group texts and stuff. Just trying to lead people on the right path.”

FORWARD MATISSE THYBULLE

(On the identity of this team with be) “I think we are looking to be a tough team that gets our work done on the defensive end and then runs the ball like Husky basketball usually does on the offensive end. We just look to run teams out of the gym.”

(On creating that identity with rebounding) “Rebounding is a big focus in practice especially. We do a lot of drills oriented around rebounding. We get after it and I think it is going to show once the games come around.”

FORWARD SAM TIMMINS

(On practicing with the bigs) “When we have practice there are two teams so usually it is 3 bigs on a team so there is one rotating sub. You get your reps but is still pretty intense even with the amount of bigs we have the way we set it up.”

(On how rugby translates to the basketball court) “Just not being shy of physicality. Playing rugby you obviously have to be able to take hits, and pretty hard ones at that. But yeah, physicality doesn’t really bother me too much on the basketball court and I feel like I owe that to my basketball background.”