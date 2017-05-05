Most top prospects are skipping next week's NBA Draft Combine, but UW's Markelle Fultz is among the two top-10 hopefuls who will attend.

Washington freshman Markelle Fultz is going to next week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, while UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and a handful of potential lottery picks have opted to skip the annual two-day showcase.

Fultz, the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick, highlights a list of 67 prospects that will attend the May 11-12 combine. However, it’s uncertain how much he’ll participate at that annual pre-draft festivities, which includes medical testing, strength and agility tests, 5-on-5 games and interviews with NBA teams.

Roughly half of the potential lottery picks have declined combine invitations, which continues a trend that began three years ago.

In 2014, Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Joel Embiid – who were selected first, second and third, respectively – opted not to attend the combine. In 2015, Karl Anthony-Towns and Jahlil Okafor sat out and were taken first and third, respectively.

And last year, Ben Simmons skipped the combine before being chosen No. 1 overall.

This year, Ball is one of seven top draft picks who said no to the combine. The others include: Kansas’ Josh Jackson, Duke’s Jayson Tatum, Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac, North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith, Kentucky’s Malik Monk,

The NBA streamlined the combine several years ago to entice more participation, but the list of no-shows among the top draft picks is growing because they have little to gain from the process and a poor showing could hurt where they’re picked.

Fultz and Kentucky’s De’Arron Fox are the only top-10 prospects expected to attend the combine.

Other Pac-12 players that accepted invitations to the combine include: Arizona’s Rawle Alkins, Kadeem Allen and Kobi Simmons; UCLA’s TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh and Ike Anigbogu; Oregon’s Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher, Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey; Utah’s Kyle Kuzma; California’s Ivan Rabb and Colorado’s Derrick White.

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins will also participate in the combine.

NCAA rules require players to withdraw their names from the draft by May 24 or forfeit remaining eligibility. The NBA draft is June 22.

Here’s the list of NBA Draft Combine participants.

Adebayo, Edrice                   Kentucky
Alkins, Rawle                       Arizona
Allen, Jarrett                        Texas
Allen, Kadeem                     Arizona
Anigbogu, Ike                      UCLA
Anunoby, OG                       Indiana
Artis, Jamel                          Pittsburgh
Bacon, Dwayne                    Florida State
Beachem, V.J.                      Notre Dame
Bell, Jordan                          Oregon
Blossomgame, Jaron             Clemson
Boucher, Chris                     Oregon
Bradley, Tony                      North Carolina
Briscoe, Isaiah                      Kentucky
Brooks, Dillon                      Oregon
Bryant, Thomas                    Indiana
Collins, John                        Wake Forest
Collins, Zach                        Gonzaga
Diallo, Hamidou                   Kentucky
Dorsey, Tyler                       Oregon
Dotson, Damyean                 Houston
Dozier, PJ                            South Carolina
Evans, Jawun                       Oklahoma State
Ferguson, Terrance               Adelaide (AUS)
Fox, De’Aaron                     Kentucky
Fultz, Markelle                     Washington
Giles, Harry                          Duke
Hart, Josh                             Villanova
Hayes, Nigel                         Wisconsin
Hicks, Isaiah                        North Carolina
Iwundu, Wesley                    Kansas State
Jackson, Frank                      Duke
Jackson, Justin                     North Carolina
Jackson, Justin                     Maryland
Jeanne, Jonathan                    Nancy (France)
Jok, Peter                              Iowa
Jones, Andrew                       Texas
Kennard, Luke                       Duke
Kuzma, Kyle                          Utah
Leaf, TJ                                 UCLA
Lydon, Tyler                          Syracuse
Mason III, Frank                    Kansas
Meeks, Kennedy                    North Carolina
Mika, Eric                             BYU
Mitchell, Donovan                 Louisville
Morris, Monte                       Iowa State
Motley, Johnathan                 Baylor
Mykhailiuk, Svi                     Kansas
Ojeleye, Semi                        SMU
Oliver, Cameron                    Nevada
Patton, Justin                         Creighton
Peters, Alec                           Valparaiso
Rabb, Ivan                             California
Reed, Davon                          Miami (FL)
Robinson, Devin                    Florida
Simmons, Kobi                      Arizona
Sumner, Edmond                   Xavier
Swanigan, Caleb                    Purdue
Thornwell, Sindarius              South Carolina
Trimble, Melo                        Maryland
Wagner, Moritz                      Michigan
Walton Jr., Derrick                 Michigan
Welsh, Thomas                      UCLA
White, Derrick                       Colorado
Williams-Goss, Nigel             Gonzaga
Wilson, D.J.                           Michigan
Yurtseven, Omer                    North Carolina St.

