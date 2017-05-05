Most top prospects are skipping next week's NBA Draft Combine, but UW's Markelle Fultz is among the two top-10 hopefuls who will attend.

Washington freshman Markelle Fultz is going to next week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, while UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and a handful of potential lottery picks have opted to skip the annual two-day showcase.

Fultz, the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick, highlights a list of 67 prospects that will attend the May 11-12 combine. However, it’s uncertain how much he’ll participate at that annual pre-draft festivities, which includes medical testing, strength and agility tests, 5-on-5 games and interviews with NBA teams.

Roughly half of the potential lottery picks have declined combine invitations, which continues a trend that began three years ago.

In 2014, Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Joel Embiid – who were selected first, second and third, respectively – opted not to attend the combine. In 2015, Karl Anthony-Towns and Jahlil Okafor sat out and were taken first and third, respectively.

And last year, Ben Simmons skipped the combine before being chosen No. 1 overall.

This year, Ball is one of seven top draft picks who said no to the combine. The others include: Kansas’ Josh Jackson, Duke’s Jayson Tatum, Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac, North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith, Kentucky’s Malik Monk,

The NBA streamlined the combine several years ago to entice more participation, but the list of no-shows among the top draft picks is growing because they have little to gain from the process and a poor showing could hurt where they’re picked.

Fultz and Kentucky’s De’Arron Fox are the only top-10 prospects expected to attend the combine.

Other Pac-12 players that accepted invitations to the combine include: Arizona’s Rawle Alkins, Kadeem Allen and Kobi Simmons; UCLA’s TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh and Ike Anigbogu; Oregon’s Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher, Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey; Utah’s Kyle Kuzma; California’s Ivan Rabb and Colorado’s Derrick White.

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins will also participate in the combine.

NCAA rules require players to withdraw their names from the draft by May 24 or forfeit remaining eligibility. The NBA draft is June 22.

Here’s the list of NBA Draft Combine participants.

Adebayo, Edrice Kentucky

Alkins, Rawle Arizona

Allen, Jarrett Texas

Allen, Kadeem Arizona

Anigbogu, Ike UCLA

Anunoby, OG Indiana

Artis, Jamel Pittsburgh

Bacon, Dwayne Florida State

Beachem, V.J. Notre Dame

Bell, Jordan Oregon

Blossomgame, Jaron Clemson

Boucher, Chris Oregon

Bradley, Tony North Carolina

Briscoe, Isaiah Kentucky

Brooks, Dillon Oregon

Bryant, Thomas Indiana

Collins, John Wake Forest

Collins, Zach Gonzaga

Diallo, Hamidou Kentucky

Dorsey, Tyler Oregon

Dotson, Damyean Houston

Dozier, PJ South Carolina

Evans, Jawun Oklahoma State

Ferguson, Terrance Adelaide (AUS)

Fox, De’Aaron Kentucky

Fultz, Markelle Washington

Giles, Harry Duke

Hart, Josh Villanova

Hayes, Nigel Wisconsin

Hicks, Isaiah North Carolina

Iwundu, Wesley Kansas State

Jackson, Frank Duke

Jackson, Justin North Carolina

Jackson, Justin Maryland

Jeanne, Jonathan Nancy (France)

Jok, Peter Iowa

Jones, Andrew Texas

Kennard, Luke Duke

Kuzma, Kyle Utah

Leaf, TJ UCLA

Lydon, Tyler Syracuse

Mason III, Frank Kansas

Meeks, Kennedy North Carolina

Mika, Eric BYU

Mitchell, Donovan Louisville

Morris, Monte Iowa State

Motley, Johnathan Baylor

Mykhailiuk, Svi Kansas

Ojeleye, Semi SMU

Oliver, Cameron Nevada

Patton, Justin Creighton

Peters, Alec Valparaiso

Rabb, Ivan California

Reed, Davon Miami (FL)

Robinson, Devin Florida

Simmons, Kobi Arizona

Sumner, Edmond Xavier

Swanigan, Caleb Purdue

Thornwell, Sindarius South Carolina

Trimble, Melo Maryland

Wagner, Moritz Michigan

Walton Jr., Derrick Michigan

Welsh, Thomas UCLA

White, Derrick Colorado

Williams-Goss, Nigel Gonzaga

Wilson, D.J. Michigan

Yurtseven, Omer North Carolina St.