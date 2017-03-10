Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz announced Friday that he’s putting an end to his collegiate career and will enter the NBA draft.

Fultz, who is a probable No. 1 overall pick in the draft, released a videotape on his Twitter account saying goodbye to the Huskies.

“What’s up Husky fans,” he said. “Markelle Fultz here. I just want to say it’s been an honor to play in front of you and I really appreciate all of the support you guys have given me. After sitting down with my mom and the coaching staff I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA draft.

“Although the season hasn’t gone as planned, it’s really truly been a blessing to be here and I’ve learned plenty of life lessons on and off the court, especially from Coach Ro (Lorenzo Romar) and his coaching staff. I’m always going to be a Husky for life. Go Dawgs.”

Fultz led the Pac-12 with a 23.3 scoring average. He also averaged 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Fultz missed six of the past eight games for Washington (9-22) due to a sore knee.