For the third time in the past five games, the Washington men’s basketball team will be without its star Markelle Futz.

The freshman guard will sit out Sunday’s game at Washington State due to a sore right knee that kept him on the bench when the Huskies played at Colorado and Utah two weeks ago.

Fultz returned last week and delivered two dazzling performances. He tallied 26 points and six assists during in a 76-68 defeat against Arizona and finished with 19 points and four assists during an 83-81 loss to Arizona State.

Washington (9-18, 2-13 Pac-12), which is riding a nine-game losing streak, closes out the regular season next week at No. 5 UCLA and USC.

Coach Lorenzo Romar has rebuffed talk about shutting Fultz down for the season, but considering Fultz’s latest absence there is growing concern that he may not play again for UW.

Washington last played on Feb. 18 and Fultz had a week to rest his knee, but was unable to receive medical clearance.

“He hasn’t done much,” Romar said Friday when asked about Fultz. “We just want to keep him calm. With this being a long week. … He’ll probably do a little more today (Friday), but we haven’t had him do a whole lot.”

Pressed a further, Romar said it’s difficult for Fultz to play in games with little rest between them.

“If he goes back to back, like we went Thursday-Saturday, that makes it a little more difficult,” Romar said. “But if there’s rest in between, he’s able to bounce back pretty good. He would benefit by longer rest, but we have a little bit to go.”

Fultz leads the Pac-12 with a 23.2 scoring average. He’s considered a top three pick in this summer’s NBA draft.