Lorenzo Romar is high on freshman Markelle Fultz, who is projected as a top 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Entering his 15th season at Washington, Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar feels as energetic as he did during his first year in 2002.

The Huskies return two starters (guard Matisse Thybulle and center Malik Dime) from a team that had a 19-15 overall record and finished tied for sixth place in the Pac-12 at 9-9 last season. UW missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year and was eliminated 93-78 at San Diego State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Romar said Washington has tweaked the defense, in which players switched constantly last season. He expects UW will be a better rebounding team and expects several players to average double-figure scoring.

Romar said freshman guard Markelle Fultz is “more talented than any player we’ve ever had walking through the door.”

Fultz joins a three-man freshman class that includes guards Carlos Johnson and Bitumba Baruti.

The Huskies also added depth on the front line with forwards Matthew Atewe, a transfer from Auburn, and Sam Timmins, a freshman from New Zewland, are also expected to make their debuts this season.

Washington posted a 3-2 record during an exhibition trip to Australia and New Zealand. Fultz averaged a team-high 21.4 points.