After leading the No. 12 Washington women’s basketball team to wins over USC and No. 9 UCLA, Kelsey Plum was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The nation’s leading scorer, who was also named espnW’s Player of the Week, averaged 36.5 points in two games. She also shot 52 percent from the floor (26 of 50), including 42 percent on three-pointers (8-of-19). She was 87 percent on free throws (13 of 15).

Plum also led UW with a combined seven assists, four steals and three blocks in both games in which she played 40 minutes and committed just four turnovers.

The 5-foot-8 senior guard tallied 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including three three-pointers during a 77-67 win over USC on Friday.

In Sunday’s 82-70 victory against UCLA, Plum scored 39 points on 13-of-26 shooting including five three-pointers. It was the biggest win of the season for UW.

Plum, who averages 30.7 points, has scored at least 30 in nine games.

Last week, she moved up three spots to 16th on the NCAA all-time scoring list with 2,971 points. She’s on pace to break the 16-year record of 3,393 set by Jackie Stiles (1999-2001) at Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State).

At her current pace, Plum would eclipse Stiles in Washington’s Pac-12 tournament opener.