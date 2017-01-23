Washington Huskies climb one spot to No. 7 in Associated Press poll following 87-44 win at Washington State.

Washington’s Chantel Osahor received the Pac-12 player of the week award a day after setting a conference record with 30 rebounds in Sunday’s 87-44 rout over Washington State at Beasley Coliseum.

The blowout victory – UW’s fifth straight win – helped push the Huskies up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

Osahor, who became the 11th player in NCAA history to collect at least 30 rebounds, broke the record of 27 set by Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne in 2012.

After her record-breaking outing, the Huskies senior forward raised her nation’s leading rebounds per game to 14.7. In the game, she moved into second place on UW’s all-time rebounds list with 1,027.

Osahor also finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, two assists and two steals against Washington State. She has 17 double doubles, which is tops in the country.

It’s the second time Osahor has won the Pac-12 player of the week honors. Coupled with Kelsey Plum (four), Washington has claimed six of the 11 weekly awards this season.