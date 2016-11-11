Once the game began the Huskies needed about eight minutes to take control against Eastern Washington.

As openers go, the Huskies’ first game of the season had a little bit of everything.

Most of the excitement came off the court before Friday’s 100-52 victory over Eastern Washington in the first round of the WNIT.

Early in the day, the 17th-ranked Washington women’s basketball team received good news when the NCAA approved Natalie Romeo’s waiver request for immediate eligibility after transferring in May from Nebraska.

Monday Colorado State or Omaha @ Washington, 7 p.m.

About two hours before the game, Eastern Washington’s team bus broke down on Interstate 520, which delayed the tipoff for 45 minutes.

And before the start, the Huskies raised their Final Four banner into the Alaska Airlines Arena rafters — a permanent reminder of UW’s improbable run to the NCAA tournament semifinals last season.

Once the game began the Huskies needed about eight minutes to take control. Washington led 22-14 after the first quarter and flexed its muscle in the second.

Kelsey Plum sank a layup with 7:16 left in the period that began a 16-0 run. Her layup at the 3:11 mark capped the spurt and put UW ahead 45-19 with 3:11 remaining.

Eastern Washington, which went into the half trailing 52-21, never mounted a serious threat in the second half.

Plum, who is fourth on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list, continued her assault on the career points record and finished with a game-high 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

It was the 22nd time in her career that she’s scored at least 30. She needs 288 points to break the record of 2,737 set by former Stanford star Chiney Ogwumike.

But Friday’s game wasn’t just about Plum’s scoring brilliance.

Senior forward Chantel Osahor (13 points and seven rebounds) thrilled the crowd of 2,263 with tough rebounding in traffic and long outlet passes while standing beneath the rim that led to layups at the other end.

The Huskies also unveiled what appears to be the deepest team they’ve had since coach Mike Neighbors took over four years ago.

During UW’s 2016 postseason run, he shortened the lineup to just seven and sometimes six players. However, Neighbors used 10 players in the second quarter before the game became a rout.

Potentially, the Huskies’ most lethal offensive lineup includes sharpshooters Plum, Osahor, Romeo (who had five points in her debut) and freshman Mai-Loni Henson (12 points).

Hannah Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies (1-0) host Colorado State, a winner over Omaha, on Monday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the WNIT.

With a win, Washington could face No. 24 Missouri in the semifinals and No. 1 Notre Dame in the championship game.