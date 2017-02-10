The Washington women’s basketball team shut down Arizona in the second quarter while turning a tight game into a lopsided 91-55 victory.

The Huskies held a five-point lead after the first period and Arizona may have harbored hopes of pulling off an upset on a night when a couple of road underdogs prevailed in the Pac-12.

However, the No.10 Washington women’s basketball team shut down the Wildcats in the second quarter while turning a tight game into a lopsided 91-55 victory Friday night.

The Huskies draw a lot of attention because of their high-octane offense, which entered the game ranked sixth among NCAA Division I teams while averaging 86.1 points per game.

Their defense is often overlooked, but for eight blistering minutes Friday, the Huskies drew ovations from the 4,088 at Alaska Airlines Arena for their defensive stops, rebounds and steals.

Washington outscored Arizona 30-4 in the second quarter, which turned a 21-16 lead into a 51-20 advantage at halftime.

The Huskies ended the first half scoring 21 unanswered points.

After Katie Collier knocked down a pair of midrange jumpers to extend UW’s run to 25-0, LaBrittney Jones finally got Arizona on the scoreboard with a jumper at the 6:52 mark.

Washington led 57-20 at the time and cruised to its third straight win.

Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, paced UW with 22 points — eight below her average. She also had seven assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes, which was her fewest minutes since the season opener.

Meanwhile, Chantel Osahor collected 19 rebounds and scored 14 points. Natalie Romeo, who sank three three-pointers, and Aarion McDonald each tallied 13 points.

The Huskies (23-3) moved into a first-place tie in the Pac-12 at 11-2 with No. 8 Stanford (21-4) and No. 9 Oregon State (22-3), which lost at home to USC.

Oregon also upended No. 15 UCLA 84-75 and Utah captured a 73-64 upset win over California.

With five regular-season games remaining, Washington is in contention for its first conference title since 2001.

Before the game, the Huskies exchanged extended hugs with Arizona coach Adia Barnes, the former UW assistant making her first return to Seattle.

It proved to be a rude homecoming for Barnes, who endured a 36-point defeat and suffered her most lopsided loss since taking over at Arizona this season.

The Wildcats kept things close for awhile before succumbing to a disastrous second quarter in which they missed 14 of 16 shots.

Arizona lost its seventh straight game and fell to 11-13, 2-11.