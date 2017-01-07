Markelle Fultz lead UW with 20 points and David Crisp adds 14 points and 10 assists.

Lorenzo Romar could live with a little showboating after unleashing a Huskies full-court press on Oregon State, which sparked renewed exuberance in the Washington men’s basketball team that had been missing during its previous two outings.

So when Carlos Johnson drew a technical foul after a chin-up dunk during Saturday’s 87-61 victory, the UW coach motioned the freshman guard to the sideline for a quick chat.

However, minutes later David Crisp drew Romar’s ire when his pass off the glass to Markelle Fultz turned a sure-fire fastbreak layup into an ugly turnover.

Romar lost his cool and his suit jacket while chewing out Crisp, who spent the rest of the half on the bench.

Crisp though proved to be the catalyst in Washington’s most lopsided win of the season.

The sophomore guard dished a career-high (10) assists and scored 14 points, including two three-pointers, while directing a UW offense that overwhelmed the Beavers.

Crisp was at the center of it all.

In the first half, he delivered pinpoint passes to Malik Dime and Markelle Fultz who converted alley-oop dunks.

Crisp tossed a dropped a dime to Noah Dickerson who converted an acrobatic layup that gave Washington a 55-30 lead with 15:27 left.

By then, the outcome was decided and the Huskies (8-7, 1-2) were cruising to their first Pac-12 win in front of 7,781 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Fultz finished with 20 points and five assists, Matisse Thybulle snapped a three-game scoring funk with 17 points and Johnson scored a career-high 15.

But this game provided proof that Crisp is instrumental if the Huskies are going to make a push for the postseason.

He started the second half and provided one of many UW highlights. With OSU guard Kendal Manuel back pedaling, Crisp bounced a pass to Fultz who trailed the play and finished with a soaring flush.

Oregon State (4-13, 0-4) received 19 points fro JaQuori McLaughlin and Stephen Thompson Jr.