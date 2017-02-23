Osahor gets 24 points and 20 rebounds and establishes UW season rebound mark. Senior Kelsey Plum scores 25 after a sluggish start and is 53 points behind Jackie Stiles’ NCAA career scoring mark.

Thursday’s game was billed as Kelsey Plum Night, but Chantel Osahor stole the show for the No. 11 Washington women’s basketball team and made it a personal showcase for her diverse skill set.

Before Colorado got on the scoreboard at the 6:51 minute mark, the Huskies star center produced all of the points in the game while outscoring the Buffaloes 10-0.

The scintillating start was a harbinger to a record-setting performance for Osahor and Washington, which claimed a 79-46 victory in front of 4,448 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The win moved UW (26-4, 14-3 Pac-12) a half-game behind Pac-12 leaders No. 9 Stanford (24-4, 14-2) and No. 10 Oregon State (25-3, 14-2).

Osahor battered and tormented Colorado all night with three-point shooting, interior scoring, aggressive rebounding and lockdown defense in the post.

She scored 13 of UW’s first 17 points and by halftime, Osahor tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds for her nation’s leading 25th double-double, while Colorado had 27 and 18.

Osahor finished with 24 points – one shy of her personal best – and 20 rebounds.

During a season in which Plum is chasing the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record, Osahor made a little bit of history Thursday when she became UW’s season all-time rebound leader.

She set the record with 417, but blew past that figure in the opening minutes Thursday. Osahor, who is first in the country with a 14.9 rebounding average, is fourth on the Pac-12 single season rebound list.

Plum rebounded from a sluggish start – she had nine points on 2-for-7 shooting at halftime – and exploded for 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half.

The nation’s scoring leader, who entered the game averaging 30.9 points, needs 53 points to catch former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles for the NCAA Division I career scoring lead.

Once Plum got going offensively, the Huskies turned a 38-27 halftime lead into a rout. They outscored the Buffaloes 21-12 in the third period and 20-7 in the fourth.

Natalie Romeo had 14 points and four three-pointers for Washington, which dominated the rebounding 49-37.

Colorado (15-13, 5-12) received 16 points from Haley Smith. The Buffs were held to 25.8 percent shooting from the field.

Washington wraps up the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday against Utah (16-12, 5-12).