First-year Huskies coach Mike Hopkins begins to fill out non-conference schedule with trip to Kansas City, MO to face Big 12 champions Kansas on Dec. 6.

Mike Hopkins’ first non-conference schedule as coach of the Washington men’s basketball team includes a game against perennial national championship contender Kansas.

The Huskies travel to face the Jayhawks on Dec. 6 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game time and TV information has yet to be announced.

It will be the first meeting between the teams since KU’s 73-54 win on Nov. 24, 2008. UW is 1-8 all-time against the Big 12 powerhouse, including four straight defeats.

Kansas, which finished with a 31-5 record last season, has advanced to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight in each of the past two years. The Jayhawks have claimed the Big 12 regular-season title the past 13 years, which ties an NCAA record.

Hopkins, the long-time Syracuse assistant, took over a UW program that went 9-22 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12.