The Huskies will have roughly a month to prepare for the Nov. 3 exhibition against Western Washington. The season opener is Nov. 3 versus Yale.

The Washington men’s basketball team will practice Monday afternoon, which officially starts preparation for the 2016-16 season.

In a break from tradition, the Huskies will not begin fall practice with a three-day trip to Olympia.

Instead, they’ll train on campus for the next month. UW will host St. Mary’s on Oct. 29 for a closed scrimmage ahead of a Nov. 3 exhibition against Western Washington.

Washington starts the season 4 p.m. Nov. 13 against Yale at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies lost their top three scorers (Andrew Andrews, Dejounte Murray and Marquese Chriss) from a team that finished 19-15, including 9-9 in the Pac-12 and missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year. UW was eliminated 93-78 at San Diego State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Huskies return two starters (Malik Dime and Matisse Thybulle). The top two returning scorers are forward Noah Dickerson and guard David Crisp, who averaged 7.5 and 7.2 points respectively.

Washington brings in a touted three-man freshman class that includes guards Markelle Fultz, who is tabbed as an early pick in next year’s NBA draft, Carlos Johnson and Bitumba Baruti.

The Huskies also added depth on the front line with forwards Matthew Atewe, a transfer from Auburn, and Sam Timmins, a freshman from New Zewland, are also expected to make their debuts this season.

Washington posted a 3-2 record during an exhibition trip to Australia and New Zealand. Fultz averaged a team-high 21.4 points.