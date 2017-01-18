College BasketballCollege SportsHuskiesHusky BasketballPac-12SportsVideo Watch: Markelle Fultz and David Crisp talk about Washington’s 85-83 OT win over Colorado Originally published January 18, 2017 at 11:50 pm Updated January 18, 2017 at 11:56 pm Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz lunges for the ball against Colorado Buffaloes forward Wesley Gordon in the first half. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times) Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 37 points and David Crisp tallied the final five points for Washington. Share story By Percy Allen Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen provides a running commentary on the Huskies. Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWatch: Lorenzo Romar talks about Washington’s 85-83 OT win over Colorado Previous StoryWashington Huskies rally for 85-83 overtime victory over Colorado
