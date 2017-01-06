The Washington women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead at the first timeout and maintained control en route to a 77-67 victory over USC.

Any hangover the 12th-ranked Huskies might have felt resulting from Sunday’s loss at Oregon State certainly wasn’t evident when they returned to the court Friday night.

Against the injury-riddled USC Trojans, the Washington women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead before the first timeout and maintained control en route to a 77-67 victory in front of 2,377 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I felt like we had flushed it out of our system, but you never really know until game time,” UW coach Mike Neighbors said, referring to the OSU loss. “But I really thought they did that in the first half.”

It was UW’s 12th straight home win and a return to normalcy for a team that had an 11-game winning streak snapped five days earlier in Corvallis.

In their previous outing, the Huskies trailed by 24 points before staging a frantic comeback and falling 73-70.

“They’re veterans,” Neighbors said. “They understand we’re not going to win every game. It’s not how we’re built. It’s not a goal that we have. We try to live up to those standards, and you don’t always meet them.

“And when you don’t, you don’t change things. You don’t scrap things. You buckle down and keep doing what you’ve been doing. That gives them a mindset that you can be resilient.”

A new opponent also helped the Huskies, considering the understaffed Trojans simply didn’t have the personnel to duplicate OSU’s game plan or give UW too much trouble.

USC played without senior guard Jordan Adams, its captain who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year. Sophomore guard Aliyah Mazcyk also missed her second straight game due to a foot injury.

With senior guard Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, tallying 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting and senior forward Chantel Osahor (17 points and 15 rebounds) registering her 13th double-double, the Huskies overwhelmed the Trojans from the start.

“Personally, I knew I needed to put it behind me,” said Plum, referring to the Oregon State loss. “It wasn’t the best game I ever played.

“I watched the film and learned from it. Worked on the things I struggled on in that game, and it was kind of like out of sight, out of mind. You can’t live in the past, and for our team we’re pretty good at bouncing back.”

Plum put on a shooting clinic early while draining five of her first six shots to stake Washington to a 24-10 lead in the first period.

“We knew we needed to come out strong,” said Plum, who also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes.

The Huskies led 39-25 at halftime and 64-48 after the third period.

However, USC didn’t go away quietly. The Trojans outscored UW 19-13 in the fourth quarter and made one last push in the final minutes.

Junior guard Sadie Edwards drained a long jumper that cut Washington’s lead to 70-61 with 2:59 left. The teams traded baskets the rest of the way, and the Trojans never got any closer.

Forward Heather Corral sank three three-pointers and added 10 points for the Huskies (15-2, 3-1 Pac-12).

Washington dominated the rebounding 43-32 and held USC leading scorer Kristen Simon to nine points, six below her average.

Minyon Moore tallied 18 points off the bench for the Trojans (10-4, 1-2).

The Huskies close out their two-game homestand at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 9 UCLA (11-3, 2-1), which lost 82-73 at Washington State.

“It helped up us tonight being able to look up on the scoreboard and seeing Washington State beat UCLA,” Neighbors said. “It helped our kids to focus and (understand) anything can happen in this league — this year especially with the depth of teams and the quality players on every team.

“You’ve got to play as close to 40 minutes as you can. … Tonight I thought it was pretty good for about 32.”

Note

• Plum moved past Joyce Walker, a former Garfield High standout who starred at Louisiana State, into 14th place on the NCAA women’s all-time scoring list with 2,932 points.