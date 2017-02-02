Huskies trailed by a point in final two minutes, but outscored 10-3 down the stretch.

For the second straight game, Washington was unable to hold on to a halftime lead and fell 82-74 to USC.

Wednesday’s game at Alaska Airlines Arena was reminiscent of Sunday’s 77-66 loss at Arizona when UW led by two at the break.

After taking a 37-27 lead into halftime against USC, the Huskies were outscored 13-4 in the opening three minutes in the second half and led 41-40.

“It dates back to last year,” sophomore forward Noah Dickerson said. “Trust me if I knew how it happened, I would change. I don’t know how it happens. None of us do. They came out in the second half and jumped on us and cut that lead down quick. And then they had the momentum the rest of the game. If I could do something, I would. I can’t tell you. I don’t know what it is.”

Washington kept USC at bay until the Trojans ran past the Huskies with momentum-turning 13-0 spurt that erased a 66-59 UW lead with 7:17 left and put USC ahead 72-66 at the 3:32 minute mark.

The outcome was in doubt with 1:50 remaining and USC leading 72-71. The Trojans outscored UW 10-3 the rest of the way.

Here is video of Dickerson’s postgame video.