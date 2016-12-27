Natalie Romeo had 27 points and seven three-pointers, while Washington extends its winning streak to 10 in a row with dominant performance in its Pac-12 opener.

The Huskies knew Natalie Romeo could shoot when she transferred from Nebraska.

The junior sharpshooter set the Cornhuskers single season three-point record as a sophomore last season with 104.

So the Huskies weren’t surprised Tuesday when Romeo drained seven three-pointers – one shy of her personal best – in Washington’s 94-63 win over Washington State.

She finished with a season-high 25 points, while converting 9 of 14 from the field. She was 7 of 12 from downtown.

“People kept encouraging her throughout the week, just be ready to shoot, we’re going to find you and we believe in you,” said Kelsey Plum, who had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. ” She came to play tonight. … She got us that big lead and she played great.”

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Plum and Chantel Osahor who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.