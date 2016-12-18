Hannah Johnson starts in place of Chantel Osahor, but Heather Corral came up big and scored season-high 15 points in Huskies' 87-36 win over Savannah State.

For the first time in four years, Mike Neighbors had to fill out a starting lineup that didn’t include star center Chantel Osahor.

Admittedly, it was a difficult task.

“We’re bantering 5-6 options around,” the Washington women’s basketball coach said after the Huskies’ 87-36 win Sunday over Savannah State. “First it’s a great problem to have. … What do you do because everybody is playing pretty well?”

Neighbors had a week to decide after Osahor received a blow to the head last Sunday and was placed in the concussion protocol. She has not been cleared to practice.

After much deliberation, the Huskies started junior forward Hannah Johnson, who made her fourth start. But it was senior forward Heather Corral (15 points) who came up big for UW while draining 3 of 6 three-pointers.

And Washington received another stellar performance from Kelsey Plum who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 36 minutes.

“She’s like my partner in crime,” Plum said when asked about Osahor. “At times it was kind of stagnant. It was a little bit of low energy and that’s from not having Chantel out there. We took some forced shots. Chantel is the type of person that get’s us going and gets us in the right direction and hold me accountable as much as anyone. We miss her and we’re going to need her back.”

Here’s video of the postgame interviews with Neighbors and Plum.

UW’s Mike Neighbors