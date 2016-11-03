UW's Dominic Green: 'What’s wrong, we want to get it right. We don’t want none of these mistakes to happen again. We want to get it right, right now.'

Dominic Green must be a glass-half-full kind of guy because he felt encouraged after Thursday’s 109-103 exhibition win over Division II Western Washington.

“We’re definitely more encouraged,” said the UW sophomore guard who scored a team-high 25 points. “What’s wrong, we want to get it right. We don’t want none of these mistakes to happen again. We want to get it right, right now.”

Green did lament the Huskies’ 16 turnovers, which resulted in 22 points.

“We definitely need to polish up our turnovers that’s for sure,” he said. “We had some really meaningless … bad turnovers.”

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle said Washington must shore up a defense that allowed the most points since a 105-90 loss to Stanford in 2002.

“We showed people that we could score the ball pretty well and at a pretty high pace, but we also showed that we gave up a lot of points and we got to do a lot of work on the defensive end to tighten things up and not let guys score 100-plus points on us,” Thybulle said. “It’s OK if we do it, but we can’t let another team do that to us.”

Western Washington scored 39 points in the first half and 64 in the second. The Vikings shot 12 of 34 on three-pointers and was 31 of 40 at the free-throw line.

“You can make defense happen,” said Thybulle, who had 17 points. “Offense comes and goes and you go on runs, but on the defensive end if you want to work hard and keep someone in front of you, you can do it. We just got to take more pride in that. Also on rotations, if someone drives we got to get out to the open shooters so that they don’t get as many 3s as they did.”

He added: “Husky basketball is known to be fast offensive teams. We play in transition. We can score. We can put up a lot of points really fast. We got to get back to that tough, gritty Husky defense where we’re denying passes and teams are having trouble getting the ball where they want. We showed today that we’re not there yet. That makes us hungry for when we get back to practice. “

