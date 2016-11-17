Markelle Fultz keeps getting better. He scored 35 points to lead the Huskies to a 104-88 win over Cal State Fullerton. He's averaging 32.2 points in two games.

Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz has made the transition from preps to college look so easy. But then, almost everything he does on the courts looks effortless.

After notching 30 points in the season opener, Fultz tallied 35 on Thursday to lead the Huskies to a 104-88 victory Thursday over Cal State Fullerton at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“My ability to get to the rim is always open,” Fultz said who repeatedly darted past past defenders in the lane where he either converted difficult layups or drew a foul. “I realized it once I made a couple of threes. … Things were a little slow and I was looking to penetrate, not always to score.”

Fultz was remarkably efficient while converting 10 of 14 attempts, including 3 of 5 three-pointers. He was 12 of 16 on free throws and had six assists in 33 minutes.

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Fultz and Dominic Green, who had 11 points.