Washington’s Markelle Fultz was named to the all-Pac-12 team and the Pac-12’s all-freshman team.
No other UW player was recognized when the conference announced its postseason awards Monday.
The Huskies point guard leads freshman nationally with a 23.2 scoring average that’s first among all Pac-12 players. His scoring average is highest for a Pac-12 player in 20 years.
However, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball beat out Fultz for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.
Oregon’s Dillon Brooks claimed the Pac-12 Player of the Year award and his teammate Jordan Bell collected the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
USC sophomore forward Chimezie Metu was tabbed Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and Sean Miller of Arizona claimed the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year award for the third time during his eight-year tenure with the Wildcats.
Here’s a look at the Pac-12 award recipients.
ALL-PAC-12 FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Yr
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown (Last School)
|Bryce Alford
|UCLA
|G
|Sr.
|6-3
|185
|Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS)
|Lonzo Ball
|UCLA
|G
|Fr.
|6-6
|190
|Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)
|Dillon Brooks**
|ORE
|F
|Jr.
|6-7
|225
|Mississauga, Ontario (Findlay Prep (Nev.))
|Markelle Fultz
|WASH
|G
|Fr.
|6-4
|195
|Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)
|Kyle Kuzma
|UTAH
|F
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Flint, Mich. (Bentley HS)
|TJ Leaf
|UCLA
|F
|Fr.
|6-10
|225
|El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)
|Lauri Markkanen
|ARIZ
|F
|Fr.
|7-0
|230
|Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)
|Ivan Rabb
|CAL
|F
|So.
|6-11
|220
|Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O’Dowd HS)
|Reid Travis
|STAN
|F
|Jr.
|6-8
|245
|Minneapolis, Minn. (DeLaSalle HS)
|Derrick White
|COLO
|G
|Sr.
|6-5
|200
|Parker, Colo. (UCCS)
SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Yr
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown (Last School)
|Kadeem Allen
|ARIZ
|G
|R-Sr.
|6-3
|205
|Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)
|Jordan Bell
|ORE
|F
|Jr.
|6-9
|225
|Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)
|Josh Hawkinson
|WSU
|F
|Sr.
|6-10
|230
|Shoreline, Wash. (Shorewood HS)
|Chimezie Metu
|USC
|F
|So.
|6-11
|225
|Lawndale, Calif. (Lawndale HS)
|Allonzo Trier
|ARIZ
|G
|So.
|6-5
|205
|Seattle, Wash. (Findlay Prep (Nev.))
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Jabari Bird (CAL, Sr., G), Chris Boucher (ORE, Sr., F), Tyler Dorsey (ORE, So., G), Drew Eubanks (OSU, So., F), Torian Graham (ASU, Sr., G), Jordan McLaughlin (USC, Jr., G), Thomas Welsh (UCLA, Jr., F).
ALL FRESHMAN TEAM
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown (Last School)
|Rawle Alkins
|ARIZ
|G
|6-5
|220
|Brooklyn, N.Y. (Word of God Academy)
|Lonzo Ball
|UCLA
|G
|6-6
|190
|Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)
|Markelle Fultz
|WASH
|G
|6-4
|195
|Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)
|TJ Leaf
|UCLA
|F
|6-10
|225
|El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)
|Lauri Markkanen
|ARIZ
|F
|7-0
|230
|Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Malachi Flynn (WSU, G), Charlie Moore (CAL, G).
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
|Name
|School
|Pos
|Yr
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown (Last School)
|Kadeem Allen
|ARIZ
|G
|R-Sr.
|6-3
|205
|Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)
|Marcus Allen
|STAN
|G
|Sr.
|6-3
|190
|Las Vegas, Nev. (Centennial HS)
|Jordan Bell
|ORE
|F
|Jr.
|6-9
|225
|Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)
|Chris Boucher**
|ORE
|F
|Sr.
|6-10
|200
|Montreal, Quebec (Northwest College (Wyo.))
|Derrick White
|COLO
|G
|Sr.
|6-5
|200
|Parker, Colo. (UCCS)
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Lonzo Ball (UCLA, Fr., G), Aaron Holiday (UCLA, So., G), Kyle Kuzma (UTAH, Jr., F), De’Anthony Melton (USC, Fr., G), Kingsley Okoroh (CAL, Jr., C).
