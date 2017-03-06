Washington's Markelle Futlz was named to the all-Pac-12 team and the Pac-12's all-freshman team. He's the only UW player recognized in conference's postseason honors.

Washington’s Markelle Fultz was named to the all-Pac-12 team and the Pac-12’s all-freshman team.

No other UW player was recognized when the conference announced its postseason awards Monday.

The Huskies point guard leads freshman nationally with a 23.2 scoring average that’s first among all Pac-12 players. His scoring average is highest for a Pac-12 player in 20 years.

However, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball beat out Fultz for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks claimed the Pac-12 Player of the Year award and his teammate Jordan Bell collected the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

USC sophomore forward Chimezie Metu was tabbed Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and Sean Miller of Arizona claimed the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year award for the third time during his eight-year tenure with the Wildcats.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 award recipients.

ALL-PAC-12 FIRST TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School) Bryce Alford UCLA G Sr. 6-3 185 Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS) Lonzo Ball UCLA G Fr. 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS) Dillon Brooks** ORE F Jr. 6-7 225 Mississauga, Ontario (Findlay Prep (Nev.)) Markelle Fultz WASH G Fr. 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS) Kyle Kuzma UTAH F Jr. 6-9 221 Flint, Mich. (Bentley HS) TJ Leaf UCLA F Fr. 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS) Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F Fr. 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy) Ivan Rabb CAL F So. 6-11 220 Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O’Dowd HS) Reid Travis STAN F Jr. 6-8 245 Minneapolis, Minn. (DeLaSalle HS) Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)

SECOND TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School) Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC) Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS) Josh Hawkinson WSU F Sr. 6-10 230 Shoreline, Wash. (Shorewood HS) Chimezie Metu USC F So. 6-11 225 Lawndale, Calif. (Lawndale HS) Allonzo Trier ARIZ G So. 6-5 205 Seattle, Wash. (Findlay Prep (Nev.))

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Jabari Bird (CAL, Sr., G), Chris Boucher (ORE, Sr., F), Tyler Dorsey (ORE, So., G), Drew Eubanks (OSU, So., F), Torian Graham (ASU, Sr., G), Jordan McLaughlin (USC, Jr., G), Thomas Welsh (UCLA, Jr., F).

ALL FRESHMAN TEAM

Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown (Last School) Rawle Alkins ARIZ G 6-5 220 Brooklyn, N.Y. (Word of God Academy) Lonzo Ball UCLA G 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS) Markelle Fultz WASH G 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS) TJ Leaf UCLA F 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS) Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Malachi Flynn (WSU, G), Charlie Moore (CAL, G).

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School) Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC) Marcus Allen STAN G Sr. 6-3 190 Las Vegas, Nev. (Centennial HS) Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS) Chris Boucher** ORE F Sr. 6-10 200 Montreal, Quebec (Northwest College (Wyo.)) Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Lonzo Ball (UCLA, Fr., G), Aaron Holiday (UCLA, So., G), Kyle Kuzma (UTAH, Jr., F), De’Anthony Melton (USC, Fr., G), Kingsley Okoroh (CAL, Jr., C).