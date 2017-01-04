Washington lost 83-61 to No. 15 Oregon, which dropped the Huskies to 7-7 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12.

As the losses mount for Washington, Markelle Fultz said he’s not discouraged by the defeats.

Just the opposite, in fact.

“When you lose, I’m actually more motivated to come out to the next game,” Fultz said Wednesday following an 83-61 loss to No. 15 Oregon. “I think the whole team is like that. Of course, you want to win ever game. But when you lose you really feel like there’s something inside you that make you want to go to practice and come out the next game and win.”

Fultz finished with 22 points and David Crisp added 14.

Here is a few quotes from their postgame interview.

What was going on during the 12-0 run?

Fultz: Just lack of focus on the defensive end. Just not finding shooting in transition. Little things like that. It was our own mistakes that hurt us tonight.

Are you surprised those same kind of defensive lapses keep showing up?

Fultz: No, I think we’re actually improving a lot. We’re sticking with people a lot more. Its going to be a progress. We’re just going to keep working on it, find out what we messed up on and get better.

Was there anything particular that made it tough for you guys to score?

Crisp: Not really. They just change their defenses a lot and that causes a lot of teams to get stagnant and not really move. At a time we did stand our ground, the first couple of minutes we started driving in the paint, stuff opened up.

How tough is it when a guy like Dorsey gets going like he does?

Crisp: His first two shots were wide open. You give anybody two wide open shots and they hit them, then the rest of the game they’re going to have their rhythm. So I think we did a terrible job on that. There’s no way we should let anybody come in and hit eight 3’s on us. The screens we weren’t communication. Obviously we have to do a better job communication.

And heere is video of the postgame interview with Fultz and Crisp.