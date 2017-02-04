After lopsided 41-point defeat - the third worst in UW history - Markelle Fultz says: 'It was just one of those nights.'

It’s debatable who won the highly anticipated, star-studded showdown between Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

However, there’s no question who won the game as No. 11 UCLA hammered Washington in a 107-66 defeat on Saturday in front of a soldout Alaska Airlines Arena crowd.

Fultz finished with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and five turnovers in 38 minutes. He sank 5 of 10 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Ball had 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three turnovers in 31 minutes. He was 4 of 7 on three-pointers.

Here is video of the postgame interview with Fultz.