UW senior forward Malik Dime slapped a Colorado student during the team's 81-66 loss to the Buffs on Thursday.

Frustration appeared to boil over Thursday night during as the Huskies fell 81-66 to Colorado in Boulder, marking the team’s sixth consecutive loss.

At halftime, UW forward Malik Dime walked up to a student heckler and slapped him, and possibly another fan next to him, in the face. Dime, a 6-foot-9 senior, was sitting out his ninth consecutive game because of a broken right pinkie.

After the game, Dime spoke with the fans and smoothed things out, as reported by BSN Denver. He reportedly had faked a handshake before the surprise slap to the hecklers.

“I’m aware of it,” Romar said. “I don’t know anything about the details. I will look into it.”

Christian Caple of the Tacoma News Tribune spoke with the student heckler after the game. The student identified only as Brian, said of the incident: “Everything’s been made right.”