UW senior forward Malik Dime slapped a Colorado student during the team's 81-66 loss to the Buffs on Thursday.
Frustration appeared to boil over Thursday night during as the Huskies fell 81-66 to Colorado in Boulder, marking the team’s sixth consecutive loss.
At halftime, UW forward Malik Dime walked up to a student heckler and slapped him, and possibly another fan next to him, in the face. Dime, a 6-foot-9 senior, was sitting out his ninth consecutive game because of a broken right pinkie.
After the game, Dime spoke with the fans and smoothed things out, as reported by BSN Denver. He reportedly had faked a handshake before the surprise slap to the hecklers.
“I’m aware of it,” Romar said. “I don’t know anything about the details. I will look into it.”
Most Read Stories
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, which could spell the end for Steven Hauschka
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
Christian Caple of the Tacoma News Tribune spoke with the student heckler after the game. The student identified only as Brian, said of the incident: “Everything’s been made right.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.