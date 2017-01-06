Time is running out on Huskies (7-7, 0-2 Pac-12) if they intend to make a postseason run.

During his 15-year tenure with the Huskies, there are a few losses that keeps Lorenzo Romar up at night.

The 98-92 overtime defeat to Connecticut in the 2006 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 is possibly the most painful defeat since he’s been the Washington men’s basketball coach.

However, last season’s 82-81 loss at Oregon State on Feb. 24, 2016 at Gill Coliseum ranks right up there with the most heartbreaking setbacks he’s ever endured.

“It’s still there,” Romar said Friday when asked if the defeat still stings. “There was a lot of meaning to that game. There are probably four games since we’ve been here in 15 years that carried a lot of weight, carried a lot of significance on our season, the future, all of that, and that would be one of them.”

The game included a controversial ending in which Beavers guard Stephen Thompson Jr. dribbled the length of the court and drained a three-pointer as time expired.

The Pac-12 reprimanded UW coach Lorenzo Romar for postgame comments in which he said: “He (Thompson) traveled. But they (officials) didn’t call it.”

It’s not entirely correct to suggest that outcome of one game determined the postseason fates for UW and OSU, which tied for sixth in the conference at 9-9.

Still, Oregon State (19-12) benefited from the win and was one of six Pac-12 teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament – the first berth for the Beavers since 1990.

Meanwhile, Washington (18-14) missed the Big Dance for the sixth straight year.

On Saturday, the Huskies (7-7, 0-2) face the Beavers (4-12, 0-3) at noon at Alaska Airlines Arena in their first meeting since their last-second loss at OSU last year.

“I haven’t looked at the game as much as the last five minutes of the game,” Romar said. “I don’t replay it every night, but I have gone back to it and watched it several times.”

Below is the video of Friday’s interview with Romar who said the Huskies need to have a sense of urgency if they want to turnaround the season.