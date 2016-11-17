The Huskies dominated the rebounding battle 36-19 and held the Titans to just two offensive rebounds.
The defensive issues were still on display during Washington’s 104-88 nonconference win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
The Huskies gave up more points then they would like. They allowed the Titans to shoot 50.9 percent. And they sent CSF to the free throw line 35 times, while committing 27 fouls.
But Washington got a much-needed win after dropping its season opener. The Huskies, which were badly outrebounded in its previous outing, also dominated the glass this time. UW outrebounded CSF 36-19 and held the Titans to just two offensive rebounds.
“Progress was made, progress was definitely made,” coach Lorenzo Romar said. “Our level of physicality went up. Our defensive intensity went up. We didn’t allow them to get much in transition. Our guys boxed out and did a better job collectively going to the backboards.
“We still have a ways to go, but we did see progress.”
Here’s video of the postgame interview with Romar.
