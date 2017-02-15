Markelle Fultz has missed the past two games due to a sore knee, but is expected to practice Wednesday. If all goes well, he'll likely return for Thursday's game against Arizona State.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz is expected to return to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games due to a sore right knee.

However, coach Lorenzo Romar was unsure if the Pac-12 leading scorer would play Thursday against Arizona State.

“He’s been making progress,” Romar said. “We’re probably more optimistic (than last week). He’s been running around shooting and ball handling a little bit today. We anticipate him being able to do 5-on-5 and we’ll go from there.”

Fultz, who averages 23.2 points, is on pace to finish with the highest scoring average in the Pac-12 since former California star Ed Gray averaged 24.8 in 1996-97.

Romar said center Malik Dime, who is indefinitely suspended for slapping a Colorado heckler, will not play Thursday. Dime had missed nine games due to a broken pinkie and sat out UW’s last outing due to the suspension. He’s been medically cleared to play, but Romar was unsure if or when Dime would return.

Washington (9-16, 2-11 Pac-12), which has lost seven straight games, plays its final two home games this week against ASU (12-14, 5-8) and No. 5 Arizona (23-2, 12-1) on Saturday.

Here is the video of Wednesday’s interview with Romar.