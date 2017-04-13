UW senior Kelsey Plum becomes the first Husky to ever get drafted in the first round of the WNBA draft

As expected, Washington’s record-setting senior point guard Kelsey Plum was drafted No. 1 overall Thursday afternoon in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

The San Antonio Stars made Plum the Huskies’ only first round WNBA draft selection in program history, and she also becomes the first UW basketball player – man or woman – to ever get drafted as the No. 1 overall selection.

The Stars will need her help. They’ve finished last in the WNBA’s Western Conference two years in a row.

“I told my mom when I was 10 years old that I wanted to play in the WNBA, and for that to come true, that’s one of those moments you dream about your entire life,” Plum said in an interview right after her name was called.

Plum, a native of Poway Calif., attended the draft in New York City. Plum led the Huskies to the Sweet 16 of the 2016 NCAA tournament, where they lost to Mississippi State. Even though they did not manage to replicate the success they enjoyed in 2015, when they fought their way to the NCAA Final Four, Plum left an inedible impact on the program, and rewrote the UW, Pac-12 and NCAA record books in her final year.

She set a new NCAA women’s scoring record (3,527 points) and season scoring record (1,109), and finished her career as the second leading scorer in NCAA basketball history, trailing only Pete Maravich’s 3,667 points.

A two-time first team All-America selection, Plum also broke a 33-year record this season when she finished her UW career as the NCAA’s all-time women’s basketball leader in free throws made (912).

The 5-foot-8 guard swept the major postseason award circuit at the end of her senior season. She was named the Honda Sport Award for basketball, which makes her a finalist for the Honda Collegiate Woman of the Year award. And last week, she was in Los Angeles to accept the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s best player and is considered the most prestigious award in college basketball.

Earlier this month, Plum also became the first Pac-12 player in 20 years to win the Naismith Trophy for women’s college player of the year. She also won the Wade Trophy as the NCAA Division I Player of the Year, and was named Associated Press and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

She’s one of only five women’s college basketball players to ever sweep the five national player of the year awards in the same year – Associated Press Player of the Year, the Drysdale Award, Naismith Award, the Wade Award and the Wooden Trophy.

That puts Plum in a circle of elite company. The other four – Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and the Storm’s Breanna Stewart – all finished their rookie seasons as WNBA Rookie of the Year, Augustus, Moore and Griner have each won at least one WNBA title.

Plum is the fourth Husky to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Talia Walton was a third round selection by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, while Megan Franza was a fourth round selection of the Phoenix Mercury in 2001 and Rhonda Smith was drafted in the third round by the Sacramento Monarchs in 2000.

Six Huskies have played in the WNBA, but until now, Edmonds native Kristen O’Niell was the last one to appear in a game. O’Neill played 11 games for the Storm in 2008.