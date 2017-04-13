UW senior Kelsey Plum becomes the first Husky to ever get drafted in the first round of the WNBA draft.

As expected, Washington’s record-setting senior point guard Kelsey Plum was drafted No. 1 overall Thursday afternoon in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

The San Antonio Stars made Plum the Huskies’ only first round WNBA draft selection in program history, and she also becomes the first UW basketball player – man or woman – to ever get drafted as the No. 1 overall selection.

Even though she was widely projected as the No. 1 selection heading into this year’s draft, Plum said she was still surprised to hear her name called so early.

“I had to kind of pinch myself because I didn’t realize, ‘That’s my name. They’re calling me,'” Plum said. “This week has been so unreal, with so many things going on, my mind is spinning. … I knew there was talk that (going No. 1) was a possibility, but anything can happen. I was not sure to expect anything, I am just grateful for the chance.”

Plum attended the draft in New York City with her parents and former UW women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors who left the Huskies earlier this month to become head coach at Arkansas.

“I told my mom when I was 10 years old that I wanted to play in the WNBA, and for that to come true, that’s one of those moments you dream about your entire life,” Plum said in an interview right San Antonio selected her.

The Stars will need her help. They’ve finished last in the WNBA’s Western Conference two years in a row. San Antonio averaged a league-low 72 points per game last season and could use Plum’s scoring might. However, the Stars drafted UConn guard Moriah Jefferson No. 2 overall in 2016, and she started every game for them in her rookie year, averaging 13.9 points per game.

In the days leading up to the WNBA draft, speculation mounted that there was a chance the Stars might draft Plum and trade her. Plum said she’s unconcerned about the chatter, and for now, has already embraced San Antonio as her team.

“For me, I just focus on having a great attitude and being a good teammate,” Plum said. “If San Antonio wants to keep me, great. If they want to trade me, great. I’m excited whatever it is.”

Asked Thursday night whether there’s still a possibility that San Antonio might trade Plum, Stars General Manager Ruth Riley said, “We’re always going to have options, and as the general manager, I’m not gonna say that’s not on the table. But, we drafted players that we want in San Antonio.”

Riley said the Stars took Plum because they believe in drafting the best talent available instead of drafting strictly for need. So even though they have a capable point guard in Jefferson, Riley said Plum “is definitely going to be playing this year. That’s without question.”

“She’s the complete package. She’s not only a dynamic scorer, but she has incredible work ethic and great basketball I.Q., and she’s somebody in the locker room that people want to be around,” Riley said. “She’s a good leader, and she has everything we’re looking for in our culture here in San Antonio. We value who she is as a player and as a person.”

Plum played Jefferson twice in college and says she’s followed the former UConn guard’s career. She’s always been a WNBA fan, and has seen some Stars games, but has never been to San Antonio, Plum said.

Plum led the Huskies to the Sweet 16 of the 2016 NCAA tournament, where they lost to Mississippi State. Even though they did not manage to replicate the success they enjoyed in 2015, when they fought their way to the NCAA Final Four, Plum left an indelible impact on the program and rewrote the UW, Pac-12 and NCAA record books in her final year.

She set a new NCAA women’s scoring record (3,527 points) and season scoring record (1,109), and finished her career as the second leading scorer in NCAA basketball history, trailing only Pete Maravich’s 3,667 points.

A two-time first team All-America selection, Plum also broke a 33-year record this season when she finished her UW career as the NCAA’s all-time women’s basketball leader in free throws made (912).

The 5-foot-8 guard then went on to sweep the major postseason award circuit. She won the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s best player, and is considered the most prestigious award in college basketball, and also won the Honda Sport Award for basketball, which makes her a finalist for the Honda Collegiate Woman of the Year award. Earlier this month, Plum, a native of Poway, Calif., became the first Pac-12 player in 20 years to win the Naismith Trophy for women’s college player of the year. She also won the Wade Trophy as the NCAA Division I Player of the Year, and was named Associated Press and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

She’s now one of only five women’s college basketball players to ever sweep the five national player of the year awards in the same year – Associated Press Player of the Year, the Drysdale Award, Naismith Award, the Wade Award and the Wooden Trophy.

That puts Plum in a circle of elite company. The other four – Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and the Storm’s Breanna Stewart – all finished their rookie seasons as WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Augustus, Moore and Griner have each won at least one WNBA title.

Even though Neighbors has already begun the transition involved in moving his life from Seattle to Arkansas, he accompanied Plum to the Wooden Award ceremony in Los Angeles last week, and was also with her at the WNBA draft on Thursday night.

“I thought it was an important thing to do, to finish with her here, at the Wooden Award ceremony and at our (UW team) banquet that was on Monday night ,” Neighbors said. “It was a culmination of a lot of people believing and talking about things five years ago, what could get accomplished if the right people ended up in that locker room. They did.”

Plum was one of two Huskies selected — senior center Chantel Osahor was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the second round, 21st overall.

“They fought through hard times, no one transferred, no one fired anybody, they fought together, and this is the culmination of all those things,” Neighbors said.

Plum and Osahor are the fourth and fifth Huskies, respectively, to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Talia Walton was a third round selection by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, while Megan Franza was a fourth round selection of the Phoenix Mercury in 2001 and Rhonda Smith was drafted in the third round by the Sacramento Monarchs in 2000.

Six Huskies have played in the WNBA, but until now, Edmonds native Kristen O’Niell was the last one to appear in a game. O’Neill played 11 games for the Storm in 2008.

Plum and Osahor will bring the Huskies back to the WNBA now. Neighbors says he’s excited to watch Plum get a chance to sit back, learn from the veterans and blossom at a more leisurely pace.

“It’ll be fun to watch her be a follower for once,” Neighbors said. “We didn’t do her any favors bringing her in and making her a captain as a freshman. I think she’ll be great.”